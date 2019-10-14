Friends turning foes at KCA has become a norm

Kerala: Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) President Jayesh George is all set to become the new Joint Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

George told reporters that his nomination has been filed and everything would be known by Tuesday. "I am quite happy that am in the panel of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been a hugely successful cricketer and this will be good for the BCCI and also for cricket as a whole," said George.

Sourav Ganguly is all set to be the next BCCI President, while former India batsman Brijesh Patel will take over as the IPL Chairman. The new faces will officially take control of the BCCI when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) hand over power to the BCCI office bearers on October 23.

George was the closest aide of former KCA President and ex-BCCI Vice President T.C. Mathew and in the recent power struggle that broke out, George did what Mathew did to former BCCI Secretary S.K. Nair a few years ago.

It is known in the cricketing circles in Kerala that Mathew had dumped Nair and for a few years, he was the last word in KCA till George booted him out.

George became the KCA President recently and after assuming charge, he ensured that Mathew was removed from the primary membership of the KCA.