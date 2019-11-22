First four days of pink ball test sold out: Sunil Gavaskar

Kolkata: Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar is elated over the people's response to the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh scheduled later in the day at the Eden Gardens here.

"All I am hoping is that it will be an exciting game. We have the first four days sold out so that's an encouraging start indeed for the pink ball experiment in India," Gavaskar told ANI.

Today's match is going to be the first under lights Test with a pink-ball in India. When India and Bangladesh step on the field, they will join the list of day-night Test-playing nations.