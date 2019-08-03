First Ashes Test: Rory Burns puts England in dominating position on Day 2

Edgbaston: England's Rory Joseph Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test match on Friday.

England resumed the game on Day 2 from 10/0 and are now only just 17 runs behind from Australia, who were bundled out on 284 runs on Day 1.

England openers Burns and Jason Roy provided their side with a steady start but latter gave away his wicket after scoring 10 runs in the eighth over bowled by James Pattinson.

Skipper Joe Root then took the field and formed a 132-run partnership with Burns. Both played cautiously and completed their respective half-centuries.

However, soon after scoring his half-century, Root was caught and bowled by Peter Siddle in the 50th over. Joe Denly was the next batsman but he was given LBW on Pattinson's delivery, which ended his 18-run inning.

Jos Buttler (5) then took the field but was sent back to the pavilion early by Pat Cummins in the 65th over as he gave away an easy catch to Cameron Bancroft at the third slip.

Ben Stokes then came out to bat and batted brilliantly along with Burns. Both the players kept the scoreboard running and formed a 73-run partnership. Moreover, Burns scored his maiden Test hundred off 221 balls.

Burns and Stokes are playing at 125 runs and 38 runs respectively and England will continue their inning on Day 3 from 267/4.