Finishing careers of Dhawan, Rahul et al: Twitterati hails Mayank Agarwal's performance against Bangladesh

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal continues his scintillang form against Bangladesh as he clobbered his third century at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Day2 of the first Test.

It is his third Test ton in four matches as the opener continues his massive strokeplay that has seen him smash over 700 runs in his eight-Test matches.

Initially the batsman played the role of an anchor when he shared a 91-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara and then went on to stitch another partnership with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. He smacked 15 fours and one six on his way to the hundred.

Netizens applauded with high wishes for Agarwal:-