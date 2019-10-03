Expect Imran Khan to promote peace, not hatred, says Harbhajan Singh

Singh said: "At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan's choice of words 'bloodbath' 'fight to the end' will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote peace."

Speaking at the UNGA on September 27, the Pakistan Prime Minister had held out threats of a conventional war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours spinning out of control. He also spoke about the radicalisation of Muslims in India and around the world.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he had said.

Relations between the two Asian neighbours have been on a downhill ever since Indian government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.