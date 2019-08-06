Euro T20 Slam signs Dream11 as the 'Official Fantasy Game' partner

Mumbai: Euro T20 Slam has signed up Indias online sports gaming platform, Dream11, as the Official Fantasy Game Partner for the league set to take place in the Netherlands, Scotland and Ireland from August 30.

Euro T20 Slam (ET20S) is the first-ever cricket league that will be played across multiple countries within one season. This T20 format cricket league will see six teams, with two teams from each of Ireland, Netherlands and Scotland, competing across 33 matches.

The partnership between Dream11 and ET20S will enhance the experience of fans by deeply involving them in the matches through fantasy sports. The fantasy game of ET20S will be available to 70 million+ Dream11 users. The matches will witness several Dream11 brand integrations and on-ground activations at various touch points during the matches.

Speaking on the development, Dream11 spokesperson said: "We are happy to partner with Europe's first T20 cricket league. We have been seeing good traction for new sports leagues and unique matches over Dream11, especially within our avid users. We are sure Euro T20 Slam will also resonate well with the sports fans in India given the line-up of cricketers."