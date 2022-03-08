‘Eternal love’: Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan honours late cricket legend

Shane Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan has shared a tribute on social media following his death, emphasising that his ‘greatest love’ was for their children.

On Friday, it was announced that the Australian cricket legend had died at the age of 52 in Thailand from natural causes.

Loading View on Instagram

Callahan – who Warne was married to from 1995 to 2005 – expressed her sadness over his death in a heartbreaking message.

The yoga instructor shared a montage of him with his three children on Instagram, who he shared with Callahan, set to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s song My Way.

The compilation included photos of Warne on a rollercoaster with his kids, in the sea, cuddling his children on the sofa and a video of them playing football together.

‘Shane’s greatest Love, Our children Brooke, Jackson & Summer,’ she wrote in her caption.

‘Shane was taken too soon from their young lives.’

She concluded her tribute by writing: ‘Eternal love remains & will never leave. Vale Shane.’

Advertisement

ALSO READ Alexander Zverev gets additional deferred fine and suspension for Acapulco incident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:10 PM IST