England have New Zealand on the ropes

Auckland: England took control of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand after keeping the hosts to 144/4 in their first innings at the Bay Oval on Friday.

At Stumps on Day 2, New Zealand were still trailing by 209 runs in reply to England's first innings score of 353.

Earlier, the visitors started the day at 241/4 and their batting tipped a little sideways in the morning session after overnight batsman Ben Stokes fell for 91.

Ollie Pope also didn't last long at the crease and got out after adding 11 runs to his overnight score of 18. However, a patient 43 from wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and a plucky 18 from Jack Leach took the total past 350.