Duleep Trophy: No play on second day

Bengaluru: The second day of the Duleep Trophy opener between India Blue and India Green was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to wet ground conditions owing to heavy overnight showers. Play was called off at 2 pm IST. India Green had reduced India Blue to 112 for 6 in 49 overs on a truncated opening day on Saturday.

Lanky Bengal speedster Ishan Porel (3/26) took three wickets including the prized scalp of his former India U-19 teammate Shubman Gill as India Blue found the going tough against India Green's disciplined bowling display. A total of 49 overs were bowled after India Green captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field as play started mid-way into the second session.

Brief Scores (At end of day 2): India Blue 1st innings 112/6 in 49 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 batting; Ishan Porel 3/26) vs India Green.