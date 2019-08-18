Duleep Trophy: No play on second day

Bengaluru: The second day of the Duleep Trophy opener between India Blue and India Green was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to wet ground conditions owing to heavy overnight showers. Play was called off at 2 pm IST. India Green had reduced India Blue to 112 for 6 in 49 overs on a truncated opening day on Saturday.
Lanky Bengal speedster Ishan Porel (3/26) took three wickets including the prized scalp of his former India U-19 teammate Shubman Gill as India Blue found the going tough against India Green's disciplined bowling display. A total of 49 overs were bowled after India Green captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field as play started mid-way into the second session.
Brief Scores (At end of day 2): India Blue 1st innings 112/6 in 49 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Ankit Bawne 21 batting; Ishan Porel 3/26) vs India Green.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)