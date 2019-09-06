Duleep Trophy final India Red in command

Bengaluru: Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (102 batting) struck a superb ton to put India Red in a strong position on day two of the Duleep Trophy final against India Green here on Thursday.

India Red were 175 for 2 in 52 overs at close of play in reply to India Green's 231 all out in 72.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Stylish right-hander Abhimanyu hit 11 fours and two sixes in his knock, which set the platform for India Red to take control of the proceedings.

Abhimanyu was involved in a 87-run opening partnership with captain Priyank Panchal (33), during which the two played some beautiful shots.

India Red are trailing India Green by 56 runs with eight first innings wicket intact.

Karnataka's Karun Nair, who has been in prolific form in the tournament so far, looked in good touch before being castled by Markande for 20. Himachal batsman Ankit Kalsi (11 batting), who has a century to his name in the tournament, was giving Abhimanyu company when played ended on a stop-start day due to bad light.