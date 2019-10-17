Dravid training players from sixteen countries

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India, in conjunction with the ministries of sports and external affairs, is currently hosting participants from 16 different countries in order to provide them with an opportunity to train with some of the best cricketers in India.

On April 19 earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London had announced that India will organise cricket training for boys and girls under the age of 16.

Currently, 18 boys and 17 girls from Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, Malaysia, Singapore, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji and Tanzania are participating in the month-long camp which began from October 1 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The participants are getting trained under the supervision of NCA head Rahul Dravid.

A customised training program has been made for each participant. The challenge has been to assess each of these cricketers coming from varied backgrounds and countries, establishing their level of cricketing competence, designing appropriate programs and then delivering them, BCCI said in a media release.