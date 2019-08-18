Dope tests on cricketers during Duleep Trophy

New Delhi: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) will start testing the players registered under Indian cricket board during the next Duleep Trophy game in Bengaluru, having agreed to BCCI's demands for qualified medical practitioners as Lead Dope Control Officers (LDCO).

Recently, BCCI's GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and head of anti-doping unit Dr Abhijit Salvi met senior NADA officials, including Director General Naveen Agarwal, to discuss the road map after the country's richest sporting body came under its ambit. "We are looking forward towards commencing this partnership soon beginning from Duleep Trophy," the NADA had announced after the meeting.

While NADA is not expected to test any players during the ongoing opening game between India Blue and India Green teams in Bengaluru, there is a possibility of carrying out a few tests during the next game which starts on August 23. The BCCI, on its part, handed the full itinerary of the domestic games for the season, including the dates and venues, so that the NADA can prepare its cricket testing calendar.

"The Duleep Trophy has already started and probably they will be coming for later matches. They haven't specified whether they are planning target testing or random testing. It is expected there will be a few tests done on match days (in-competition)," Salvi told PTI.

- Kushan Sarkar