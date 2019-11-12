Don't see any conflict of interest: Ganguly on promoting other fantasy leagues

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has dragged himself into another conflict of interest after his tweet promoting a fantasy cricket website before India and Bangladesh met for the series-decider T20I match on Sunday.

Before the game, Ganguly posted a tweet on his Twitter handler urging cricket fans to make their teams on My11 Circle, a fantasy platform the former captain has been an ambassador of since 2019 World Cup.

Ganguly wrote "The #INDvsBAN series is on fire! The excitement continues in the 3rd match with series levelled. Will #TeamIndia keep up the winning streak or will Bangladesh bounce back? Beat my team on @My11Cirlce & Win Big. Make Your Team Now!