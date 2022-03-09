'Dismissing a batter is about skill...': England pacer Stuart Broad unhappy after 'Mankading' removed from unfair play section

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has decided to move the law relating to run-outs at the non-striker's end, popularly known as "Mankading", from its "unfair play" section to the "run-out" category. However, England pacer Stuart Broad was unhappy after the amendment. Taking to Twitter, he said that "Mankad requires zero skill" and is an "unfair" way of claiming a wicket.

"So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal. Hasn’t it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective? I think it is unfair & wouldn’t consider it, as IMO, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill," he tweeted.

Run-outs at the non-striker's end when batters back up too far have often triggered heated debates on spirit of the game and several players like India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have advocated for it as a fair mode of dismissal.

"Law 41.16 - running out the non-striker - has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out). The wording of the Law remains the same," the MCC said in a media statement late on Tuesday.

It was in 1948 when the dismissal first came to be known. Indian legend Vinoo Mankad ran out Australian wicketkeeper Bill Brown at the non-striker's end after duly warning him for backing up too far.

The Australian media dubbed it as 'Mankading', a name which stuck in popular parlance but was vehemently opposed by legends like Sunil Gavaskar for being "disrespectful" towards Mankad.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 06:40 PM IST