'Different teams, same bond': Krunal Pandya posts photos with former teammate Kieron Pollard

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was previously with the Mumbai Indians (MI), on Sunday posted pictures with his former teammate Kieron Pollard.

"Different teams, but the bond and brotherhood between us remains as strong as ever. Love you Polly ❤️ @KieronPollard55," Pandya captioned the post.

The pictures were from on Saturday when MI lost to LSG by 18 runs.

With the loss, the five-time champions became the third team to lose the first six games consecutively in an IPL season.

This is the first time MI have suffered six successive defeats in the history of the IPL. In 2014, they lost 5 games in a row which were also the first five games in the season.

Mumbai Indians are only the third team ever to lose their first six games in an IPL season. They have equalled Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore's unwanted record of losing the most number of matches at the start of a season.

This was Mumbai Indians' sixth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, this was their fourth win in the season.

In their next match, Mumbai will face Chennai Super Kings who registered their first win of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore last Tuesday.

