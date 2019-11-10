DhoniWeMissYouOnField: Even as India plays Bangladesh, Twitter pines for MS Dhoni

As India plays Bangladesh, cricket fans missed MS Dhoni's presence on the field since the legend has not returned to International cricket after 2019 World Cup in England.

India posted a target of 174 for five after 20 overs with Shreyas Iyer (62) and KL Rahul (52) scoring important half-centuries leading the team's charts.

When India was batting in the first innings after Mamhudullah won the toss and chose to bowl. Twitter was completely flooded with emotional messages expressing plenty of reasons of not having Dhoni on the field. Fans posted messages for the former keeper using the ##DhoniWeMissYouOnField

There was a lot of buzz regarding the 38-year-old's retirement since there was no word from the player about his future. It is reported that Dhoni will be tunning in the commentary box when India host their first day-night test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens starting from November 22.

Dhoni was recently seen playing Lawn Tennis where he participated in a double's match of some unknown tournament and won 6-0, 6-0 along with his partner.

Twitter Reaction on MS Dhoni's retirement