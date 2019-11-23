Delhi suffer 1 run loss; TN, Haryana win

Surat: Opener Kunwar Bidhuri's rearguard fifty went in vain as Delhi suffered a one-run loss to Baroda in a Super League match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Baroda managed a competitive 151 for 6 and then returned to restrict Delhi to 150 for 9 in the 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Bidhuri made a 51-ball 68, laced with three fours and four sixes, but none of the other Delhi batsmen provided any support as Delhi fell short by a run in the end.

Bidhuri was dismissed in the final over. Lower-order batsman Suboth Bhati tried his bit with an unbeaten 8-ball 20 but it was not enough in the end. Babashafi Pathan (3/24) claimed three wickets to emerge as the best bowler for Baroda.