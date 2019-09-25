Deepti Sharma is the first Indian to bowl 3 maidens in T20Is

Surat: Off-spinner Deepti Sharma had an extraordinary outing in India's first T20I against South Africa in this Gujarat city. She ended with figures of 4/8 with three of the four overs she bowled being maidens. This is the first time that an Indian has bowled as many maidens in a T20I match.

Deepti gave away runs only off the 19th ball that she bowled in the match. Two of these overs were wicket maidens with Deepti taking two on the trot in the 9th over and a wicket in the 14th. The Agra girl's spell helped India defend a target of 131.