Deepak Chahar today became first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is

Nagpur: Pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday created a record for the best bowling figures in a T20I match and he also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game. He achieved the feat in the final T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium here.

Chahar ended the match with the figures of 6-7 and he surpassed Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis to create the record.Mendis had recorded figures of 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.