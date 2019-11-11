Deepak Chahar registers best T20I bowling figures: How he took each wicket

Chasing 175 to win in Nagpur, Mohammad Naim (81) and Mohammad Mithun (27) laid a strong platform with a 98-run stand for the 3rd wicket that threatened to take the game away from India. This was after Deepak Chahar's initial burst of 1-0-1-2 where he removed Liton Das (9) and Soumya Sarkar (0) off successive deliveries to lift India early.

Unperturbed by the wickets, Naim and Mithun took their time initially before launching into the Indian attack. The duo was particularly severe on newbie Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were bludgeoned for a total of 61 runs in their combined 1st five overs.

But the reintroduction of Chahar worked wonders for India as the seamer induced a top edge from Mithun to break the threatening stand. Dube then got the big wicket of Naim with a perfect yorker. Naim tried to play it to point but the ball tailed away late to take his off stump. Dube then dismissed Afif Hossain with a catch off his own bowling while Yuzvendra Chahal castled Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah to leave the visitors reeling at 130/7 in the 17th over.

It was all Chahar show after that. He first got the wicket of Shafiul Islam off the last delivery of the 18th over and then returned to dismiss Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam off the first two balls of the 20th over to complete his hat-trick, the first by a male Indian cricketer in T20 internationals.

While Chahar was the undisputed star of the day, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul too made a mark with the bat in the first innings. The hosts had a forgettable start to their innings, with Shafiul Islam dismissing both openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (19) inside the Powerplay.