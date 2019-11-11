Dear cricket fans, Deepak Chahar isn't the first Indian to take a T20I hat-trick

Deepak Chahar took apart the Bangladesh batting order on Sunday to hand India a 30-run win that helped the Men in Blue clinch the three-match series 2-1 at the VCA Stadium here on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Rajasthan seamer bagged 6 wickets for just 7 runs, including a hat-trick, from 3.2 overs to return with the best ever figures in the history of T20 internationals, surpassing the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who scalped 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. But Chahar is not the only Indian to T20I hat-trick.