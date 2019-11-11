Dear cricket fans, Deepak Chahar isn't the first Indian to take a T20I hat-trick

Deepak Chahar took apart the Bangladesh batting order on Sunday to hand India a 30-run win that helped the Men in Blue clinch the three-match series 2-1 at the VCA Stadium here on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Rajasthan seamer bagged 6 wickets for just 7 runs, including a hat-trick, from 3.2 overs to return with the best ever figures in the history of T20 internationals, surpassing the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis who scalped 6/8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. But Chahar is not the only Indian to T20I hat-trick.
In women's cricket, Ekta Bisht had taken a hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 2012. Bisht ran through Lankan lower-order with a hat-trick as India outplayed the hosts by nine wickets in the play-off match of the 2012's ICC World Women Twenty20. India had restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 100 for eight after Bisht claimed a hat-trick in the last over.
Ekta Bisht is a left handed batswoman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. She is the first International woman cricketer from the state of Uttarakhand, India and also the first Indian woman cricketer to make it to both the International Cricket Council’s One Day and Twenty20 Teams of the Year. She made it to the limelight with her exceptional bowling and wicket-claiming prowess.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)