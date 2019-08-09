Deadlock on Mohammed Azharuddin's payments

Mumbai: The BCCI will not clear the payments pending towards former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin after he was banned on match-fixing charges in 2000.
While Azharuddin's name is not mentioned in the minutes of the July 6 meeting, it states about CoA, having discussed "payments being not made to a certain retired senior cricketer."
"After some discussions, the CoA decided that no further decision is to be taken in this matter." The senior official said that the player in question is Azharuddin.
