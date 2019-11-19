CSK SWOT Analysis: Dhoni’s old boys look to keep Father Time at bay

Weaknesses

If CSK’s strength is in its bowling, then its weakness is in its batting depth. As we mentioned above, the core is aging, and many of them visibly slowed down in 2019. The decision to release some young Indian batsmen then, is confusing. Neither Dhruv Shorey nor Chaitanya Bishnoi are exceptional players, but surely they could have been given a chance over the likes of Murali Vijay?

And while the likes of Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni scored close to 400 runs each, their strike rates all dropped significantly, and they had a tendency to start slowly, attacking only after playing 15-20 deliveries. When they got out before they could attack, they usually left CSK in a deep hole, one which Dhoni needed to get them out of. If Dhoni regresses this season, the batting could be in deep trouble.