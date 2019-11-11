CSK Flashback: When Captain Cool Mahendra Dhoni absolutely lost his cool with Deepak Chahar

On Sunday Deepak Chahar had the best night of his career, after his instrumental spell of 6/7, the best by any bowler in the shortest format of the game, helped India to seal a comfortable 2-1 series against Bangladesh at home.

Chahar also became the first Indian bowler to pick a T20I hat-trick after he got the lower-order batsmen wickets in the final over to wrap the game in style.

Chahar came into the spotlight in 2018 when he was bought by IPL giants Chennai Super Kings for Rs 80 lakhs and has become MS Dhoni's strike bowler in the team. Last season he ended up with 22 wickets.

There was one such incident where Chahar had to face the heat of his team's captain MS Dhoni on the field.

During a match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in April, Dhoni's men had posted a total of 160/3 to defend against Northern Kings. Punjab needed 39 off 12 balls with David Miller and half-centurion Sarfaraz Khan at the crease. MSD handed the penultimate over to his most trusted bowler Deepak Chahar.

However, Chahar bowled two continuous no-balls above the waist height conceding eight runs without a ball being bowled. This made Dhoni lose his cool and the furious skipper walked to his bowler to give him some precious advice in a fuming way.

After that Chahar did not disappoint his skipper and gave five singles off next five deliveries while cleaning David Miller's stumps with his full-length delivery on the final ball of his over.

Super Kings went on to win the match by 22 runs with off-spinner Harbhajan Singh adjourned as the man of the match.