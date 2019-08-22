Cricket West Indies reveals Test jersey numbers of players

New Delhi: As West Indies and India get ready to lock horns in the two-match Test series, jersey numbers of several Windies' cricketers have been revealed. Skipper Jason Holder will be sporting number 8.

"What's your favourite number? Rally with the #MenInMaroon tomorrow in Antigua! #WIvIND #ItsOurGame," Windies Cricket tweeted on Wednesday (local time).

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will be sporting number 92 on his jersey whereas middle-order batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer will be donning number 46 and 2 respectively.

Bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel will sport numbers 24 and 85 respectively. The introduction of numbers behind the Test jerseys has been criticised by several former players.

In the ongoing Ashes, players have been sporting numbered jerseys and this addition has been criticised by former players like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Pietersen.

The decision to introduce numbered jerseys was taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make the game more appealing to the youth and this tradition will be followed throughout the World Test Championship. India defeated West Indies in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series.

The Men in Blue outclassed Windies 3-0 in the T20Is and beat them 2-0 in the ODI series. The Test series between India and West Indies will mark the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both the teams.

In this series, India and West Indies can earn 60 points for a win or 20 points for a draw. India and West Indies take on each other in the first Test at Antigua later today.