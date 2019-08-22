Cricket

Updated on
LIVE

Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 1st Test

By FPJ Web Desk

Catch all the live updates for West Indies vs India, India tour of West Indies, 2019 India 1st Test match being played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies vs India
West Indies vs India
Photo Credit: BCCI

WI vs IND: That's Out...!!!

Roach to Agarwal, out Caught by Shai Hope

Mayank Agarwal c Shai Hope b Kemar Roach 5 (13)

IND - 5/1 (4.2)

CRR: 1.15

WI vs IND: Playing XI

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach

Click here for full scorecard of West Indies vs India

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

WI vs IND: West Indies opt to field

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field

Click here for full scorecard of West Indies vs India

WI vs IND: Toss delayed

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in