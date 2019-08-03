Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 1st T20I

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, John Campbell, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Anthony Bramble, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
Click here for scorecard of West Indies vs India
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar
