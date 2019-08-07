Cricket rocked by double retirement of all-time greats

Mumbai: Cricket fans have celebrated the careers of two all-time greats after South African quick Dale Steyn announced his time on his Test innings, while New Zealand opener Brendan McCullum announced his retirement from the game.

Steyn, who made his international debut against England in 2004 and last played a Test in February against Sri Lanka, is still contracted in the white-ball form of the game for the 2019/20 season and therefore remains available for South Africa in one-day internationals and T20s.

Steyn took 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95. He held the top spot in the International Cricket Council's Test bowler rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014, reports Yahoo.

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," said the 36-year-old Steyn, his country's leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.

"In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.

"So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport... I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."

McCullum says goodbye

McCullum, who had been due to play for Glasgow Giants in the Euro T20 Slam starting later this month, said: "My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lord's and everything in between, there has been some wonderful memories.

"Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great. "I owe it to myself and the teams I represent to close that chapter rather than just plough on regardless of what I know to be true."

The Dunedin-born batsman and former wicketkeeper retired from international cricket in 2016. McCullum played in 101 Tests, the first coming in 2004, plus 260 one-day internationals and 71 Twenty20 internationals.

He registered 6,453 Test runs, including 12 centuries, and averaged 38.64 - he is third on New Zealand's all-time list of highest Test run-scorers.