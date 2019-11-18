Cricket Australia bans Emily Smith for one year

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday handed a one-year ban to Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code.

Smith will be ineligible to participate in any form of cricket for a period of one year, with nine months being fully suspended. This effectively means that Smith is ineligible for a period of three months.

She had posted her team's line-up to her Instagram account approximately an hour before the official scheduled release on November 2. However, CA's Anti-Corruption Code prohibits a player to disclose any inside information.

Smith has also been ruled out from the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League.