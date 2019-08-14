Cricket Association of Uttarakhand gets full member status in BCCI

Mumbai: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have granted the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership.
"Cricket Association of Uttarakhand has just been inducted as member association and as a full member and accordingly COA will be communicating amendments required in their constitution," a CoA statement said.
The association has also been asked to appoint an electoral officer and conduct elections in accordance with the approved constitution by September 14.
