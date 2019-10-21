Compliant states will start getting BCCI funds

New Delhi: There is some good news waiting for the Lodha compliant state units of the BCCI, as they will start getting their allocated annual grants once Sourav Ganguly-led new committee takes charge after the Annual General Meeting on October 23.

With the full members of the BCCI used to getting an annual grant of Rs 35 crore, the member units have more than Rs 100 crore in arrears over three years as there was no disbursements happening till they amended their constitution as per Lodha recommendations.

"The Annual Accounts for multiple financial years will be passed at the AGM and once it is done, the decks will be cleared for all the compliant state units to get their allocated funds.

However as per the Supreme Court order, only the compliant state associations will get the funds," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

However, the official said that the grants are expected to be released in phases and also it needs to be seen whether the allocations are reduced due to addition of nine new full members of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

"Some of the associations have not got funds for three years and they don't have reserves while others have done infrastructural work by digging into fixed deposits.

Now they are supposed to get at least 105 crores (Rs 35 Cr x 3 years) plus interest. But I don't think anyone will get that kind of money at one go," the official said.