Coach Pravin Amre lauds Ajinkya Rahane for answering critics with bat

New Delhi: West Indies folding up for 100 in the second innings in Antigua on Sunday was as much about India's brilliant bowling as it was about failing to grind it out on a surface that wasn't most conducive to batting. And that is what made Ajinkya Rahane's century even more special in the third innings of the game. And personal coach Pravin Amre hopes that this will finally silence the critics.

Speaking to IANS, Amre said that Rahane keeping calm and not going for an exaggerated celebration after reaching his century showed a mature side as also the confidence that the Test deputy has in his own game.

"He has handled himself really well. While everyone speaks about his knock in the Johannesburg Test match that won India the game, not many realise that the vice-captain had been dropped at the start of the series.

"He isn't frustrated and that shows the confidence he has in his game. That also showed when he got to his hundred. He spoke to himself and there was no exaggerated celebration. Any other batsman would have jumped in the air and done quite a few things.

"For me, his first innings score of 81 was more important because India were in a spot of bother at 25/3 and when two big batsmen like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are back in the hut, there can be immense pressure.

"You needed someone to bat and hold fort and that is just what he did. I don't think nobody can handle the situation better than him on days when Kohli and Pujara are out cheaply. He has the technique and the temperament to adapt to situations," Amre pointed.

While it is no secret that bowlers like Ishant Sharma have improved by leaps and bounds by playing County cricket, Amre feels his ward has also benefitted by playing in tough conditions against the Dukes ball.