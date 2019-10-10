CoA disqualifies TNCA, HCA & MCA

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have informed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) that their respective constitutions are not in line with the newly registered constitution of the BCCI and as a result, the three full members won't be allowed to be a part of the BCCI elections in Mumbai on October 23.

In the letters, accessed by IANS, the committee has said that non-compliance is the reason behind the decision by the committee. The CoA has also sent a copy of the same to the amicus curiae and the BCCI electoral officer.

A senior TNCA official said that they will wait for the decision of the BCCI electoral officer and the amicus curiae and after that if need be, go to the Supreme Court.

"Basically, the recommendation has been sent to the electoral officer and the amicus curiae. So, they have to take a call by tomorrow as to whether we are qualified, based on the CoA recommendation. If they say we are not qualified, we will go to the court.

"That is the only option left because the court allowed us to conduct the election and said the disqualification doesn't apply to the apex council members which is what has been incorporated. We will go to the court and ask them," the official told IANS.

The COA has said that it is satisfied that the associations have not complied with the judgment and that it is necessary for the purpose of implementation of cricket reforms, mandated by the Supreme Court, that the associations and their representatives to the BCCI are disqualified from participating in cricket administration and governance at the BCCI, in way whatsoever, including by participating and voting in the BCCI general body meeting scheduled on October 23.

By Baidurjo Bhose