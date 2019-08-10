Chris Gayle left out; Rahkeem Cornwall gets maiden call-up

Port of Spain: The flamboyant Chris Gayle is unlikely to get a farewell Test match against India after being overlooked in the 13-strong West Indies squad for the two-Test series starting August 22 at North Sound in Antigua. The only new face in the side is big-bodied spin bowling all-rounder from Leeward Islands Rahkeem Cornwall. Gayle, who is just six weeks shy of his 40th birthday, had last played a Test match way back in 2014, against Bangladesh. Gayle looked completely out of sorts during the opening ODI against India where he managed only 4 off 31 balls before being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Prior to the World Cup match against India in Manchester in June, Gayle expressed his desire to play one final Test match, preferably at his home ground Sabina Park in Kingston. However the West Indies selection committee headed by Robert Haynes decided otherwise In fact, former pace great Curtly Ambrose in an interview with the PTI had said that if Gayle is selected, it will be a step in backward direction.

"If Chris Gayle wants to play an ODI series or a T20 series, well, that's not a problem. In terms of Test matches for me is a no no," Ambrose had said back then.

Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.