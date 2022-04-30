Chetan Sharma states IRS and former Ranji cricketer Deepak Pandit as a 'Swing Master'

Mumbai, April 30: The chairman of the selection committee of the Indian cricket team and former Indian cricketer, Chetan Sharma states Deepak Pandit, former Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai customs and GST, as he reminisces on the latter's unique strength of bowling huge in swingers, during Mr Pandit's days as an ace cricketer for the J&K Ranji Trophy team. Recalling his young days of cricket with Pandit, he expressed that he was a great fighter on the field back then and an aggressive cricketer who they fondly addressed as the swing master owing to his huge ball swinging ability.



Mr. Chetan Sharma's views were spotted as a quote in a trailer of a biographical book currently being penned on the life of Mr. Pandit. The book is titled WHITE - The Man Beyond The Uniform and was announced through a trailer, conceptualised and created by a film production company, Wild Buffaloes Entertainment. It will be the first of its kind book to explore the journey of a Kashmiri Pandit officer from the Mumbai customs. What makes this book dynamic is the life of the officer that imparts myriad flavours ranging from his typical Bollywood styled love story to his days of acing it on the cricket field as a fast bowler and batsman when he represented J&K in the Ranji Trophy and Mumbai Customs; to his heroic achievements during his days in the customs department where he maintained the righteousness of the White uniform against all odds. After spotting Chetan Sharma's views, we contacted the book's authors, Sheetal Bhan, a TEDx Speaker & writer, and Aamir Bengali, a promising Hindi Film Industry screenwriter who initiated this biography. They mentioned that Mr. Chetan Sharma had expressed his fondness for Pandit in an elaborated text which was truncated for the trailer. The full quote will be printed in the book.



Chetan Sharma's words depict Deepak Pandit's journey as a feisty cricketer. The latter started his career as a cricketer for the Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy team. He was then made the selector and manager of the junior Indian cricket team that went on to defeat Pakistan in the world cup finals at the Lords in 1996. Ratinder Singh Sodhi was then the captain and Mohammed Kaif, the vice-captain. He also represented India under 19 team as the selector and manager during the India tour of the West Indies in 1995.



Along with Chetan Sharma, the trailer includes quotes in praise of Deepak Pandit, by other legendary Indian cricketers, like Praveen Amre, Maninder Singh and many more, along with a couple of senior-most officials of the CBEC, a department under the Ministry of Finance. The book will soon hit the racks.



Given his achievements and attitude, he recently received the Maharashtra Gaurav Award from the Governor of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 10:14 PM IST