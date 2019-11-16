Check out Rohit Sharma's epic Sehwag-like advice to Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal's splendid double-century caught everyone's attention as the Karnataka batsman hit 243 runs off 330 balls. His massive innings frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers throughout the Day 2 of the first test.

Agarwal was asked to go for 200 by his skipper Virat Kohli when he raised his bat on completing 150 runs. The skipper later signalled his three fingers when the batsman reached his career's second double-hundred with a huge six off Mehidy Hasan.

After reaching the milestone, Agarwal became ferocious completely as he smashed five sixes before reaching 200, and went for three more against Bangladesh spin trio Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah, hitting each bowler one apiece.

It looked like Mayank was following his opening partner Rohit Sharma's instruction to go for more sixes as a video displayed capturing the Mumbai star's message.

In the video, Rohit from dressing room is seen signalling his partner to smash out of the park and finish the batting today itself. Other teammates are seen laughing at Rohit's funny act.

Here is the video: