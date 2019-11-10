‘Caught and bowled’: R Ashwin’s wife Prithi’s uncomfortable question is winning the internet

R Ashwin recently swapped KXIP for Delhi Capitals. Ashwin who was bought by the Punjab franchise for a sum of 7.60 crores will be getting the same pay at Capitals. Ashwin was appointed as the captain of KXIP in 2018 following the departure of Australian Glenn Maxwell to Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the same year.

Ashwin led the northern franchise in 28 matches for the past two seasons where he could win only 11 matches for his side. The team started the tournaments well under Ashwin as they grabbed early wins but they failed to carry the momentum in both the seasons. KXIP finished on seventh (2018) and sixth(2019) positions on the points table.

Ashwin scalped 25 wickets for Punjab with his best figures came against his former team Chennai Super Kings in a 2019 meeting where he picked 3 wickets for 23 runs at Chepauk.