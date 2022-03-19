Captain Meg Lanning leads Australia to six-wicket win over India

Australian captain Meg Lanning led from the front to help her team sail home against India in the league match of the ICC Women’s World Cup being played in New Zealand. Lanning scored 97 as Australians successfully chased the 278-run target with six wickets in hand.

Although Indian bowlers had tightened the screws in the last couple of overs, Beth Mooney ensured the chase looked easy in the end.

More details soon…

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:23 PM IST