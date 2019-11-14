Can’t afford to play as many shots with pink ball: Virat Kohli

Indore: As India's first-ever day-night Test edges closer, the excitement is increasing day by day. However, skipper Virat Kohli is aware of the challenge that awaits them and has said that batsmen cannot afford to play as many shots with the pink ball as compared to the red ball.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video in which all Indian cricketers can be seen talking about the upcoming day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.
"#TeamIndia's first taste of pink ball. Indian players share their first experience of playing with the pink ball at the nets and feel that fans will enjoy the new concept in India," BCCI tweeted.
In the video, Kohli said: "I think you need to be more compact early on, you cannot afford to play as many shots as you do with the red ball because it does quite a lot. Yes, it would be quite a Test".
Opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal also shared their experience of training with the pink ball.
"It is something unusual. It is not something with which we have played over the years. But I am excited and I am looking forward towards playing the match," Rohit said.
