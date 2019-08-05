CAC declared ‘conflict free’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Monday cleared the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) declaration over conflict of interest, CoA chief Vinod Rai confirmed.

The three members of CAC -- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy -- gave their declaration and the CoA scrutinised it with their legal team. Now the interviews for the head coach of the Indian team would begin from mid-August.

"CoA has cleared the newly formed CAC's declaration over the conflict of interest. The three-member CAC has given the declaration and we scrutinised it with the legal team and now we are fine with their declaration. The interviews of shortlisted candidates will begin from mid- August," Rai told ANI after the conclusion of the CoA meeting in Delhi.

Apart from this, CoA chief Rai also said that 26 associations are now Lodha panel compliant and the electoral officer has been appointed.

"26 associations are now compliant and they have also appointed the electoral officer. We believe the rest of the associations will also soon be compliant. There will be guidelines from BCCI Electoral Officer in this regard soon," Rai said.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri had written to the newly formed CAC to give a declaration regarding conflict of interest so that the hiring process for the coach of Indian team can get started, a BCCI source had confirmed.

"Mail has been sent to all three of them to submit their declaration as soon as possible because the last date of applying for the post of the head coach is now over and we have to appoint someone as the coach, that's why the mail has been sent. We expect that they will submit it soon," the BCCI source had told ANI.