Board President’s XI vs South Africa: All you need to know about 3-day practice Test match

Team India are hosting South Africa for a month-long tour consisting of three T20 Internationals followed by three Tests. The T20I series ended in a 1-1 stalemate after the first T20I was washed out due to heavy rain in Dharamshala. Now, the focus shifts to Test match.

Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be among those players in the ranks of the Board President’s XI who will seek to stake their claim to the India Test side when the visiting South Africa team take on BPXI in a three-day practice match from Thursday.

Rohit Sharma, who has been India's regular opener in the shorter formats of the game, will have his first stint at the top of the order in red-ball cricket when he leads Board President's XI against South Africa in the lone three-day tour game. The 32-year-old will be challenged by Kagiso Rabada and company and will have a good taste of what he would be up against in the three-Test series which begins on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The tour game will also prove to be a good opportunity for Umesh Yadav who has been inducted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has suffered a minor stress fracture in his lower back and was ruled out of Tuesday.

When will the Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match be played?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa will be played between September 26, 2019, Thursday to September 28, 2019, Saturday. (Play to begin at 9:30 am)

Where will the Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match be played?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match will be played at PVG Raju Stadium, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

How to watch the Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match will not be broadcast live. You can follow live updates of the match on BCCI.tv.

What are the squads for the Board Presidents XI vs South Africa, 3-day practice Test?

Board President’s XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, AR Easwaran, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.