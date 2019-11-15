Blast from the past: When God announced himself to the world and we had the privilege to watch Sachin"s debut

The God of Cricket well known for his calm and composed attitude on the field, had made his International debut 30 years back on this day against Pakistan at National Stadium, Karachi.

After Indian captain Kris Srikanth won the toss and put Pakistan to bat first. The hosts posted an untouchable score of 409 in the first innings, and later, riled up the Indian batting line-up with Manoj Prabhakar walking bat to the dressing room after being bowled by Waqar Younis, leaving India at 41/4.

Then walked in the 16-year-old Tendulkar, who hardly knew he would create all the World records of highest run-scorers in ODI and Test cricket to his name.

It could not have been an easy outing for little master against the likes of pace deathly duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Tendulkar's first innings could last only 24 balls making 15 runs out of them with two boundaries and the bowler to dismiss him was no one but the king of reverse swing Mr Waqar Younis who cleaned the stumps of the then-teenage player.

Tendulkar did not get the chance to bat in second innings as Sanjay Manjrekar's brilliant century helped India draw the match against Pakistan.

Sachin, 46, still holds many milestone records next to his name and many current players are busy chasing them. Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Tests (15921) and ODI (18426) to date.