BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slams former Pakistani player Shahid Afridi on Kashmir issue

Tweets by famous personalities trend for various reasons. Same happened with former Indian cricket player Gautam Gambhir and former Pakistani Cricket player Shahid Afridi. On Wednesday, late night Shahid Afridi tweeted saying, “Change of weather in Karachi, rain in the air. Also each time Gautam tries to make himself relevant, I am reminded of this” and posted a comment passed by Paddy Upton, former mental conditioning coach of India.

Replying to which, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that's it's proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help."

This tweet war didn’t end there. Later, Afridi tweeted that he is going to visit LoC (Line of Control) soon. Also the tweet read, that he will be present on Friday at Mazar-e-Quaid (the tomb Muhammad Ali Jinnah) in Karachi at 12p.m., where Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan has announced that a 30-minute event will take place every week in his country to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Prior to which BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed his reply by saying that, “Some people never grow up, they play cricket but they never age, their brains don't grow either. If he (Shahid) is so much interested in politicizing, he can join politics, but there is a catch, people should have brain to enter politics, which unfortunately Shahid Afridiji doesn’t have," according a video released by ANI

Due to the intervention of Shahid Afridi on abolishing Article 370, he has been called by UN and US earlier. The conflicts between Gambhir and Afridi is constant, back from the field and now they have tied the horns on Kashmir issue.