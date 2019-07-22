Birthday wishes pour in for Trent Boult

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for Trent Boult as the New Zealand left-arm fast bowler turned 30 on Monday. From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the Home of Cricket, the Lord's all conveyed birthday wishes to Boult on his special day.

ICC in a tweet called Boult as one of New Zealand's finest bowlers. The global governing body of cricket added that the Kiwi fast bowler has taken 447 international wickets in all formats.

"Happy birthday to one of New Zealand's finest bowlers Trent Boult. He has taken 447 international wickets for his country in all formats!" ICC tweeted.

Lord's Cricket Ground said, "One of the moments of the @cricketworldcup Happy Birthday to BLACKCAPS bowler, Trent Boult!" India batsman Shikhar Dhawan conveyed birthday wishes, calling his Delhi Capitals' teammate as 'thunder boult'. "Happy birthday to the 'thunder boult'," Dhawan said.

Boult represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The team in a tweet said, "It's the day of the lightning. Here's wishing our smiling assassin @trent_boult, a very happy birthday!" Cricket World Cup shared a video from the tournament when Boult took a hat-trick against Australia at the Lord's in a round-robin fixture.