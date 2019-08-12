Bhuvi turns Yuvi! Bhuvneshwar Kumar stuns fans with sensational return catch in 2nd ODI against West Indies

A clinical spell of fast bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India register a comprehensive 59-run victory (DLS method) over West Indies in a rain-affected second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval. Chasing 280 on Sunday, West Indies were bowled out for 210 in 42 overs as India took an unassailable 1-0 victory in the three-match rubber.
The chief tormentor for Windies turned out to be Kumar who continued his love affair with the Queen's Park Oval by picking up 4/31 in his allotted eight overs. But the main highlight of Bhuvneshwar's performance came in the 35th over when he took an absolutely sensational return catch to send Roston Chase back to the pavilion. Amidst his jaw-dropping display of bowling, Bhuvneshwar also displayed his stupendous fielding abilities. The same was on show when he pinned Chase, who was batting on 18.
Kumar bowled a length ball in between the off and middle stump. Chase tried to play Bhuvneshwar's good length delivery to the leg side but ended up getting a leading edge. After this, Kumar dived full-length to his left and snapped up the ball with his left hand. After the catch, his teammates were ecstatic and rushed towards him, congratulating and lauding him.
Here is the video of the brilliant catch:
One the spectacular catch, he said, "I just caught it. I wasn't expecting it. Pooran's wicket was the main wicket for us because we all know how he plays and he can change the game. So his wicket was the key for us. Roston Chase also the moment he came he started taking singles. So those two wickets were crucial for us."
After the match, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar said dot balls, and not wickets, were on his mind in the second ODI against the West Indies as he believes that an economical spell never goes unrewarded. "When I came to bowl I was just thinking I have to bowl economically, get more dot balls. I feel getting wickets is a byproduct of bowling tightly. I wasn't thinking much about the result because we knew if we get one or two wickets we will be back in the game," Bhuvneshwar said.
(Inputs from PTI)
