BCCI suspends Prithvi Shaw for 'doping violations'

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday suspended India batsman Prithvi Shaw for "doping violations". "Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for doping violation. Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups," BCCI said in a statement.

The cricket governing body stated that it has recovered Terbutaline from the urine sample, provided by the 19-year-old cricketer during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore. "On July 16, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough," it added.

BCCI, in their statement, stated that they were satisfied with the explanation given by Shaw that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. The eight-month period of ineligibility would begin retrospectively from March 16 and will end on November 15 this year.

Apart from Shaw, Akshay Dullarwar registered with Vidarbha Cricket Association and Divya Gajraj registered with Team Rajasthan have been suspended. Dullarwar's eight-month period of ineligibility will end on November 9 while Gajraj's six-month ineligibility will end on September 25.