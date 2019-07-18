BCCI Secretary won't convene selection meeting: Committee of Administrators

New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided that neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any Cricket Committee meetings henceforth. In fact, as of now, the Selection Committee had to keep the Secretary in the loop for any replacement sought or for posting of selectors to watch any game. The CoA has made it clear that the Selection Committee doesnt need to do so anymore.

"The Committee of Administrators have been informed that the practice of the Secretary convening and attending Selection Committee meetings has continued even after the new BCCI constitution has become effective. Further, it is learnt that the Selection Committees continue to address emails to Secretary to seek his approval in relation to any change or replacement in the team(s).

"Similarly, the Selection Committees continue to address e-mails to the Secretary seeking his approval on travel arrangements and posting for selectors to watch and attend cricket matches. The Selection Committee does not need any approval either from the Secretary or the CEO in relation to any selection made or change or replacement in the team," the CoA has declared.

"Except on overseas tours, the chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees shall convene the meetings of the selection committees viz. (i) Men's Selection Committee, (ii) Junior Selection Committee and (iii) Women's Selection Committee. "The CEO will make the travel arrangement and other arrangements required for travel and posting of selectors to watch and attend cricket matches and emails in this regard shall be address to the CEO."The CoA made an exception in case of overseas tours wherein the administrative manager will be in charge of the meetings.

"On overseas tours the administrative manager shall convene the meetings in accordance with the relevant provision of the new BCCI constitution. Neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any cricket committee meetings," the committee has clarified. The Secretary will get the signed minutes of the meeting to be kept for record purpose.

"The chairpersons of the respective selection committees or administrative manager (in case of overseas tour) shall prepare true and accurate minutes of every meeting and after the team or a selection or change/replacement is announced, the chairperson shall forward the said minutes of the meeting, duly signed by him to the Secretary so that the Secretary can keep and maintain records," the CoA has said.

- Baidurjo Bhose