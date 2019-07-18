BCCI Secretary won't convene selection meeting: CoA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided that neither any officer bearer nor the CEO shall attend any Cricket Committee meetings henceforth.

In fact, as of now, the Selection Committee had to keep the Secretary in the loop for any replacement sought or for posting of selectors to watch any game. The CoA has made it clear that the Selection Committee doesnt need to do so anymore.

"The Committee of Administrators have been informed that the practice of the Secretary convening and attending Selection Committee meetings has continued even after the new BCCI constitution has become effective. Further, it is learnt that the Selection Committees continue to address emails to Secretary to seek his approval in relation to any change or replacement in the team(s).

"Similarly, the Selection Committees continue to address e-mails to the Secretary seeking his approval on travel arrangements and posting for selectors to watch and attend cricket matches."

"The Selection Committee does not need any approval either from the Secretary or the CEO in relation to any selection made or change or replacement in the team," the CoA has declared.

Except on overseas tours, the chairpersons of the respective Selection Committees shall convene the meetings of the selection committees viz. (i) Men's Selection Committee, (ii) Junior Selection Committee and (iii) Women's Selection Committee.