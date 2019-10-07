BCCI officials yet to get election notice, Treasurer protests

New Delhi: While the Committee of Administrators (CoA) sent out notices to the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the elections last week, they are yet to notify the office bearers of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), as well as the board election that will be held at the headquarters in Mumbai at 11 a.m. on October 23.

A board functionary confirmed the same and also added that if the CoA tries to chair the meeting, it will be a violation of the Supreme Court approved constitution.

"The CoA is yet to send notices to the office bearers for the election. If the CoA does look to chair the AGM, it will be in violation of the Supreme Court approved constitution of the BCCI," the functionary said. A board official said that it could be an attempt to prevent the officials from attending the BCCI AGM.

"While there is no provision in the constitution or in the SC order that can prevent the BCCI Office Bearers from attending the AGM, it could be a ploy to get the accounts of the board passed without anyone questioning the entries made," the official smiled.

-By Baidurjo Bhose