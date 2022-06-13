e-Paper Get App

BCCI announces hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers, umpires

A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75 per cent of the beneficiaries getting a 100 per cent raise, said Jay Shah

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah | Photo: BCCI

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a hike in the monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires.

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, said it is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of.

"The players remain the lifeline and as a board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution," he said.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said "the welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction".

"The BCCI values the contribution the umpires have made over the years and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian Cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75 per cent of the beneficiaries getting a 100 per cent raise," he said.

Honorary Treasurer, BCCI, Arun Singh Dhumal, said: "Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires. We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers."

